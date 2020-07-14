Investigators find explosive devices, pipe bombs at Ark. home

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - When he’s released from the hospital, a Baxter County man faces multiple state and federal charges after investigators say they found drugs, explosive devices, and pipe bombs at his home.
On Saturday, July 11, sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported overdose at a home on County Road 1419.
When they arrived, Sheriff John Montgomery says his deputies were met by two women.
One of the women, who was on her way to a Mountain Home hospital, had burns to her hands and face from black powder that she said Michael Cody Everett “had been messing with.”
According to a news release, deputies went to the home where they found Everett unresponsive but still breathing on the living room floor.
After an ambulance arrived and took Everett to Baxter Regional Medical Center, deputies made what Montgomery called a “cursory sweep” of the home to see if anyone else was there.
During this sweep, Deputy Brian Williams reported finding drug paraphernalia; three loaded firearms, including two sawed-off shotguns.
Sheriff’s investigators were then called to the scene.
Montgomery said the detectives and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) found a homemade pipe bomb, .74 pounds of Dyno Nobel Emulsion explosive material, and a partially assembled explosive device.
Outside the house, agents discovered a large hole in the side of the house near the master bedroom. On the ground they found an exploded pipe bomb and cap, Montgomery said.
Agents seized the items and took them into evidence.
Two days later, the female burn victim told detectives she found gun powder on the floor of the home and began to sweep it up.
While cleaning up the gun powder, according to the report, it exploded, causing her burns.
She also reportedly said Everett made pipe bombs and “used them to blow up various appliances and other things around the property.”
Sheriff’s investigators and an ATF agent interviewed Everett at the hospital where he gave a statement regarding the incident.
At this time, he remains hospitalized.
Montgomery said charges are pending against Everett in both the state and federal court systems.
The sheriff said three children who were at the home were “safe and uninjured”
