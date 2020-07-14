Jonesboro police investigate Nestle property theft

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro factory is the focus of one JPD theft investigation.
In an incident report, JPD received a call from a Nestle employee around 3:50 p.m. on Monday, July 13, of a theft already occurred involving an employee.
A 41-year-old white male is suspected of using a blue Ford 2011 F-150 XLT pickup truck to haul off 100 pieces of ten-pound aluminum “metal heat seals,” valued at $93,000.
The case is under investigation.
No arrests have been made in the case.
