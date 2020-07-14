Jonesboro police investigate Nestle property theft

By Region 8 Newsdesk | July 14, 2020 at 8:22 PM CDT - Updated July 14 at 8:22 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro factory is the focus of one JPD theft investigation.

In an incident report, JPD received a call from a Nestle employee around 3:50 p.m. on Monday, July 13, of a theft already occurred involving an employee.

A 41-year-old white male is suspected of using a blue Ford 2011 F-150 XLT pickup truck to haul off 100 pieces of ten-pound aluminum “metal heat seals,” valued at $93,000.

The case is under investigation.

No arrests have been made in the case.

