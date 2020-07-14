JPD: Arrests doubled in June

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department released its crime report for June 2020 on Tuesday.
In the report, police made 759 arrests, up from 348 in May. The Street Crimes Unit also contributed, arresting 28 people with an approximate value of $31,140 in drugs seized.
Police listed 19,322 calls, with 5,741 being E-911 calls.
In June 2019, JPD received 6,139 calls. This June, calls were down to 5,606.
Traffic stops in the city were also down with 1,287 this June compared to 2,033 in June 2019.
The department reported 220 traffic incidents, down from 253 in June 2019. No fatal traffic incidents were reported in the city for the month.
Citations also dropped, with 257 written compared to 511 in June 2019.
