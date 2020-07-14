July 14: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Tuesday, July 14. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
A strong ridge of high pressure will build across the Central US over the next few days, leading to some of the hottest weather we’ve seen this summer.
Daily highs will surge into the mid and upper 90s with a dangerous heat index approaching 105-110°F.
An approaching cold front may touch off a few showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday but we don’t anticipate widespread rain activity for the next several days.
News Headlines
With temperatures expected to get much hotter later this week, doctors are cautioning people about heat-related illnesses.
Following a heated debate, the Jonesboro Public Safety Committee forwarded two measures recommending the use of masks within city limits.
Meanwhile, when it comes to enforcing the Arkansas Department of Health’s COVID-19 directives for restaurants and bars, there’s little inspectors can do.
