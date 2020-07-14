Man accused of sexually assaulting 9-year-old boy

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Sheriff deputies arrested a 47-year-old man suspected of sexually assaulting a 9-year-old boy.
The victim’s parent filed a complaint Monday, July 13, with the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office alleging the child had been sexually assaulted the day before at a home in Briarcliff.
The complainant, according to Sheriff John Montgomery, identified the suspect as Jason Adam Memegos of Briarcliff.
During a forensic interview at the Grandma’s House Children’s Advocacy Center, the victim reportedly told investigators Memegos performed oral sex on him the night before.
When sheriff’s detectives interviewed Memegos, Montgomery said he admitted to performing the sexual act on the child.
Deputies arrested Memegos and took him to the Baxter County Detention Center where he was booked on suspicion of second-degree sexual assault.
Memegos remains held in lieu of a $50,000 bond pending an appearance in circuit court on Thursday, July 16.
He also has an extradition hold from the state of Michigan on a felony non-support warrant.
