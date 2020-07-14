McKinney (TX) wide receiver Omari Walker commits to Arkansas State

McKinney (TX) wide receiver Omari Walker committed to Arkansas State for the 2021 class. (Source: HUDL)
By Chris Hudgison | July 14, 2020 at 5:19 PM CDT - Updated July 14 at 5:19 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football adds a dual sport athlete to their 2021 recruiting class.

McKinney (TX) wide receiver Omari Walker tweeted Tuesday that he committed to the Red Wolves. He had offers from SMU and Illinois State. Walker is a 3-star prospect by 247 Sports. He’s also an accomplished track and field athlete. Walker clocks in at 10.50 in the 100 meter dash and is a Junior Olympic All-American.

The Arkansas State 2021 recruiting class is currently 76th nationally by 247 Sports. That’s good for 4th in the Sun Belt, but the Red Wolves are ahead of 7 Power 5 teams.

