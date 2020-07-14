Missouri ex-governor rushes to scene of double homicide

July 14, 2020 at 9:21 AM CDT - Updated July 14 at 9:21 AM

ST. LOUIS - Police say two men have died in a shooting near Saint Louis University, as former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens rushed to the shooting scene to help.

St. Louis television station KTVI reports that Greitens and a friend were in the area having dinner when a barrage of gunshots rang out just after 8 p.m. Monday.

Greitens and the friend rushed to the scene and rendered first aid to the victims until medics arrived.

Police say a 20-year-old man died at the scene, and a 21-year-old man later died at a hospital.

The names of the victims have not been released.

