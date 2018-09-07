More Heat on the Way

It’s been hot and it’s going to stay hot. We’ll be in the mid and upper 90s every day with a heat index around 105-110°F. While that’s typical for summer, it’s still dangerous. Stay hydrated and take breaks from the sun. There is a daily chance for a summer shower or storm. It won’t be widespread so you’ll have to be right underneath the shower to see rain. Those isolated downpours might become a little more scattered by the end of the week for those really needing rain.