More Heat on the Way

July 14th, 2020

Bryan's Thursday Morning Forecast 7/14
By Zach Holder | September 7, 2018 at 4:16 PM CDT - Updated July 14 at 4:10 PM

It’s been hot and it’s going to stay hot. We’ll be in the mid and upper 90s every day with a heat index around 105-110°F. While that’s typical for summer, it’s still dangerous. Stay hydrated and take breaks from the sun. There is a daily chance for a summer shower or storm. It won’t be widespread so you’ll have to be right underneath the shower to see rain. Those isolated downpours might become a little more scattered by the end of the week for those really needing rain.

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved