‘Mr. Magic’ of WMC-TV’s ‘Magicland’ dies at age 92

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man behind the longest-running magic show in history, Dick “Mr. Magic” Williams has passed away.
Generations of Mid-South children grew up dazzled by Williams' amazing tricks on "Magicland."
His wife, Virginia, was his lovely assistant.
The show aired for 23 years here on WMC-TV. Countless Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops sat in the studio watching Williams perform live.
His family confirms he passed away on Friday.
Dick Williams would have turned 93 this week.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.