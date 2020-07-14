Police department sees results from SkyCop program

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Many cities in Region 8 have turned to technology to help out their police departments and one of those pieces of technology is SkyCops.
Blytheville Assistant Police Chief Ricky Jefferson said the SkyCop program has been very beneficial for the city.
“It has helped us solve quite a few crimes,” Jefferson said.
Blytheville began installing SkyCops in the city in 2018.
Jefferson said crime has diminished and said it seemed to be going to places without the cameras.
The cameras can track things like vehicles doing donuts in a city park, to people disobeying traffic devices like railroad crossing arms, and even crashes.
The cameras have also helped identify suspects in crimes around town, including a murder case on July 9 on S. 21st Street.
In a news release, Chief Ross Thompson said that witness statements supported by surveillance and SkyCop video helped identify two suspects in the shooting.
Jefferson said the cameras can help with all kinds of details when it comes to crimes.
“In that aspect, you are able to catch the suspect description. I mean, if we know which car we are looking for, then we are able to go back and look at it and see exactly what time they went and how, what manner of driving or wherever they were going to that scene or leaving a scene,” he explained.
Jefferson believes some people do not think they work.
“And therefore we manage to capture whatever act they committed on video,” he said.
The SkyCop program is funded by the city’s safety tax that was passed in 2017 and there are currently 18 SkyCop units with 64 cameras across Blytheville.
Jefferson said their program is slated for 50 units, but the city could end up with more, depending on the budget and community support.
“We have an outpouring of support from the community,” Jefferson said. “Everybody loves them, everyone wants them… most of the people want them.”
He did say that some were hesitant about the cameras at first, but many people want them after seeing what they can accomplish.
In that murder, Ricky Wilson and Roderick Wilson were named suspects in the case and Ricky Wilson was arrested on July 9.
Police continue to search for Roderick Wilson. If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Blytheville police at 870-763-4411 or call Blytheville Crimes Stoppers at 844-910-STOP (7867).
