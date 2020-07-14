Reason for uptick in COVID cases not just an increase in testing, health experts say

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With over 700 new cases were confirmed in Arkansas Tuesday, many are asking the question of why that is.
Some believe that more testing yields more positive results.
However, health experts said while there’s been more testing, it’s not the only reason why cases have gone up.
The consensus is clear: while the number of tests is increasing, it’s also important to consider other numbers, like the positivity rate.
“Even though the testing we’re performing is about the same in volume, we are seeing an increased percentage in the number of people that are coming back positive,” Dr. Kasey Holder, Vice President of Medical Affairs at St. Bernards Healthcare, said. “That indicates that there is truly more of the virus in our area.”
According to the Arkansas Department of Health, the average positivity rate over the past few days has hovered around 12 percent.
Governor Hutchinson said in his press conference that he believes the average will continue to decrease over time, but he mentioned he would like to see the testing capacity in the state continue to increase, to give the state a better idea of which steps to take.
Dr. Shane Speights, Dean of the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State, agrees with this notion.
“Just to be blunt and honest about this, we don’t have enough testing capacity to do the testing that needs to be done across the country,” Dr. Speights said. “The reason why is because there are pieces of the testing process that are in short supply.”
Dr. Speights added that supplies such as test kits are being pulled to other states like Florida and Texas due to the greater need there, leading to limited resources.
Dr. Speights also mentioned in addition to the increase in tests and positivity rate, the hospitalization rate is something to keep an eye on over the next few weeks as well.
