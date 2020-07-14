School hands out 253,000 meals during pandemic

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The pandemic removed students from the classroom and the cafeteria; for many students, this took away a regular meal.
Jonesboro Public Schools partnered with Aramark to pass out roughly 253,000 meals since March 16 once they closed their doors.
They wanted to ensure their students were still fed on a regular schedule. On average, they feed 1,500 children a day.
General Manager of Child Nutrition for Aramark Naomi Whitby-Brown says the school came together for the students.
“Even though school is closed, school district staff is still there for them and we care about them,” she says. “We partnered with the transportation department and some of our teachers and principals, as well as our food service staff.”
The school provided two meals a day to the students. She says this was paid for through the USDA.
“They see the bus and they come running to receive their breakfast and lunch for the day,” she says.
Whitby-Brown says the meals the students received had nutritional value.
“It was something to keep them full and get the nutrients they need to continue to grow and flourish and be able to come to school when we’re able to open,” she says.
The pandemic meals will end July 23, with food lasting for students through Sunday.
JPS worked to make sure students would be taken care of until school starts back. The USDA provided a one-time benefit to families.
The school provided state information for active students.
“There’s an EBT card for parents and families of JPS that is through the local DHS office,” she explains. “Those benefits are mailed to the families, there’s no need to apply. Their information has already been submitted. Hopefully, those should arrive soon. It does provide a month’s worth of SNAP benefits for each JPS student.”
Whitby-Brown says if the school year gets pushed back past Aug. 24, the bus route will be back out feeding the JPS students.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.