Three Red Wolves selected to CFN Preseason All-Sun Belt Team

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Preseason honors continue to roll in for Arkansas State football.
Three Red Wolves were selected to the College Football News Preseason All-Sun Belt Team. Senior wide receiver Jonathan Adams, junior defensive back Antonio Fletcher, and junior kicker Blake Grupe earn All-SBC accolades.
CFN also revealed their list of the top 30 players in the conference, four Red Wolves made the grade.
#7: QB Logan Bonner
#17: WR Jonathan Adams
#25: LB Caleb Bonner
#27: DB Antonio Fletcher
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.