Three Red Wolves selected to CFN Preseason All-Sun Belt Team
A-State kicker Blake Grupe lines up to kick Saturday during the game against South Alabama. (Source: KAIT-TV)
July 14, 2020 at 1:44 PM CDT - Updated July 14 at 1:44 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Preseason honors continue to roll in for Arkansas State football.

Three Red Wolves were selected to the College Football News Preseason All-Sun Belt Team. Senior wide receiver Jonathan Adams, junior defensive back Antonio Fletcher, and junior kicker Blake Grupe earn All-SBC accolades.

CFN also revealed their list of the top 30 players in the conference, four Red Wolves made the grade.

#7: QB Logan Bonner

#17: WR Jonathan Adams

#25: LB Caleb Bonner

#27: DB Antonio Fletcher

