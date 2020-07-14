West Memphis man pleads guilty to Medicaid fraud charges

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A West Memphis man pleaded guilty to Medicaid fraud charges.
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced July 13 a West Memphis man was convicted of Medicaid fraud charges.
Gary Robinson, 51, of West Memphis, pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor Medicaid fraud, requiring Robinson to pay $529 in restitution and a $250 fine to the Medicaid Fraud Program Trust Fund within six months.
Investigators arrested Robinson in October 2019 after an investigation from Jan. 22-Feb. 12, 2019. Robinson turned in timesheets claiming to have provided patient care.
“Anyone who abuses our most vulnerable will be identified and prosecuted,” Attorney General Rutledge said. “I want to provide justice for patients and their families and the assurance that, instead of being exploited, their loved ones will receive appropriate medical care from the experts.”
The case was referred from the Office of Medicaid Inspector General and prosecuted by Sixth Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Larry Jegley.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.