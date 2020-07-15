A-State RB Marcel Murray & Arkansas RB Rakeem Boyd on Doak Walker Award radar

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Watch List Season is underway in college football. A pair of running backs on both sides of the Natural State were honored Wednesday.
Arkansas State junior RB Marcel Murray and Arkansas senior RB Rakeem Boyd are on the Doak Walker Award watch list. The honor goes to the nation’s premier running back.
Murray has led the Red Wolves in rushing yards in each of the last 2 seasons. He had 820 yards and 6 touchdowns in 10 games in 2019. The Georgia native had three straight 100 yard rushing performances against Louisiana, Texas State, & ULM. Marcel notched a hat trick of scores against the Warhawks, rushing for a career high 175 yards that November afternoon.
Like Marcel, Boyd has led the Razorbacks in rushing yards in each of the last 2 seasons. He had 1,133 yards on 184 carries, scoring 8 times in 2019. He ranked fourth in the SEC and 27th nationally with an average of 94.4 rushing yards per game. The Texas native ran for 100+ yards in five games, posting a career high 185 yards against Western Kentucky.
The PwC SMU Athletic Forum Board of Directors will name 10 semifinalists in November, and three finalists later that month. The committee will cast a second vote in December to determine the recipient, which will be announced live on the Home Depot College Football Awards.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.