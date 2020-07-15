Arkansas rejects petitions submitted for 3 ballot measures

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas has rejected the petitions for three initiatives vying for spots on the November ballot.
Secretary of State John Thurston rejected the proposals Tuesday, saying his office could not count the signatures submitted.
He said the proposals did not comply with a state law requiring campaigns to certify their signatures gatherers had passed background checks.
The proposals would overhaul Arkansas' redistricting process, create an open primary system and expand casinos in the state.
The groups submitted thousands of signatures last week in hopes of getting their proposals on the November ballot.
