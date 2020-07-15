Arkansas State football adds 2021 commits from Missouri & Texas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football added standouts from Missouri & Texas to their 2021 recruiting class.
Carthage (MO) lineman Aiden Logan tweeted Wednesday that he committed to the Red Wolves. The 6‘6” 300 pounder lines up at offensive tackle & defensive tackle. Logan had offers from Air Force, Missouri State, 2 MAC schools, and 2 Ivy League schools to name a few.
McKinney (TX) wide receiver Omari Walker tweeted Tuesday that he committed to the Red Wolves. He had offers from SMU and Illinois State. Walker is a 3-star prospect by 247 Sports. He’s also an accomplished track and field athlete. Walker clocks in at 10.50 in the 100 meter dash and is a Junior Olympic All-American.
The Arkansas State 2021 recruiting class is currently 77th nationally by 247 Sports. That’s good for 4th in the Sun Belt, but the Red Wolves are ahead of 7 Power 5 teams.
