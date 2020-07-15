City of Jonesboro plans to conduct cash audit to ensure accuracy

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Tuesday night at the Jonesboro City Finance Committee Meeting, city officials announced how well the finances held up thus far in the pandemic.
According to Chief of Staff Mike Downing, the city is “$3.2 million dollars better than they projected through June 30.”
The city plans to conduct a cash audit to account for all the city’s money.
An independent, outside agency will be doing the internal audit. It’s something the city wants to do.
Downing says the person conducting the audit formerly conducted legislative audits. Meaning, they will know how to accurately look at the city’s finances.
“The mayor thought that having total transparency in our financial functions would be a good idea,” he says. “All governments should do that, and Jonesboro certainly should and so we want to be absolutely open.”
The issue of audits has been a major part of discussion in Craighead County since the arrest of former County Clerk Kade Holliday.
The cash audit will be presented to Jonesboro City Council in roughly a month and a half.
Downing says the city’s monthly financials can be viewed on their website, along with all checks written by the city.
To view those, click here.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.