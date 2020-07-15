Confederate statue on Ole Miss campus moved to Confederate Cemetery on campus

Since my June 22 update to the university community, we have revisited aspects of the project and I would like to provide an important update. Last month, we requested a ground-penetrating radar survey inside the cemetery walls to determine the depth of cover material over the buried remains. The results of this survey were received in two parts on June 26 and June 29. The survey concluded that in some places minimal ground cover could create a high probability of disturbing the graves. Consequently, and after many conversations and serious consideration, I feel excavating within the walls of the cemetery presents a significant risk of disturbing remains. This is a risk I am not prepared nor willing to take.