Confederate statue on Ole Miss campus moved to Confederate Cemetery on campus

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - After years of controversy and protests, the Confederate monument on the Ole Miss campus, honoring the fallen soldiers of the Confederacy, has been moved from its prominent position in front of the Lyceum to the nearby Confederate Cemetery on campus.
The long-awaited removal of the statue is a historic moment for students who fought for the change, but they say there is still more work to be done.
It’s a sight that made some people very happy.
“Today is a very historic day. July the 14th,” said Dearrius Rhymes, Ole Miss Associate Student Body Senator.
“I think it’s a positive step for the university,” said Jordan Hankins who lives in Oxford.
The work removing the statue was done behind covered fences and was not announced to the public.
Only a few students here during the slower summer months came to try to get a look.
Last month, the Mississippi Institutes of Higher Learning approved a plan developed by faculty, students and administrators in 2019 to move the controversial statue to the nearby Confederate Cemetery also on campus.
“As a Black student, it’s very impactful,” said Rhymes. “To see the things that you’ve had conversations night after night, year after year about, it’s actually happening.”
“I think this is a positive,” said Hankins. “Finding a common ground is the challenge of the future.”
Rhymes is a Senator in the Ole Miss Associate Student Body and a senior majoring in Chemistry. He says he’s been fighting for this moment for years.
“Now let’s replace those with things that represent who we are as a university,” he said.
Rhymes says despite this celebratory moment, he and other students are still very upset about the $1.15 million plan by Ole Miss to renovate the Confederate Cemetery where the statue now sits.
“Our biggest desire is to get them to abandon the plans as they are now and kind of change the structure of how they plan to glorify the statue by refurbishing the cemetery that has no purpose,” said Rhymes. “It’s a lost cause.”
Tuesday, Ole Miss Chancellor Glenn Boyce released a statement that read:
“Today marks an important moment for our university as the confederate monument has been moved from the Circle at the center of campus to the cemetery near Tad Smith Coliseum. I want to thank and commend the students, faculty, staff and administration, as well as alumni and university foundation boards, who provided valuable input and support for the relocation effort. Your commitment to bring about what’s best for our university made all the difference.”
In addition, I’d like to thank the Mississippi Department of Archives and History and the Board of Trustees of the Institutions of Higher Learning for giving us the necessary support to move the monument to a more suitable location.
Since my June 22 update to the university community, we have revisited aspects of the project and I would like to provide an important update. Last month, we requested a ground-penetrating radar survey inside the cemetery walls to determine the depth of cover material over the buried remains. The results of this survey were received in two parts on June 26 and June 29. The survey concluded that in some places minimal ground cover could create a high probability of disturbing the graves. Consequently, and after many conversations and serious consideration, I feel excavating within the walls of the cemetery presents a significant risk of disturbing remains. This is a risk I am not prepared nor willing to take.
This has been an important issue for our university, and today’s relocation is a meaningful change for our community. I’m inspired by our ongoing commitment to strengthen our campus as a positive, productive and welcoming educational environment for all.”
