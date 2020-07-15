County clerks gear up for August 4th election in Missouri

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The State of Missouri already got a taste of what it’s like to have an election faced with obstacles brought on by COVID-19 pandemic.\
Now another election is just around the corner.
The June 2 municipal election had many changes as county clerks saw more mail in ballots and absentee requests.
Officials had to make sure new coronavirus protocols were in place at the polls to help protect the voters and the election judges.
Even the Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft helped county clerks with $4.5 million, which aided them in sanitation supplies, barriers, signs, along with other items used for general health safety.
We spoke with Perry County Clerk Jared Kutz who says the last election worked very well protecting everyone and giving them the resources and information for those that were absentee.
For this next election and for the November election, he says he is already getting more requests from people wanting information about absentee and mail in voting.
"Do I anticipate there will be an increase in November? Yes!" Kutz said. "The numbers are saying that here in August thus far, but the telephone traffic is. So I am anxious to see what's going to occur in this last week."
The last day to request an absentee or mail in ballot for the August 4 election is Wednesday, July 22. However, offices are open until the day before the election where you can walk in to vote absentee.
A notary is required for all mail-in ballots. A notary is also required for absentee ballot requests with exceptions including being incapacitated or confined due to an illness or physical disability, including caring for a person who is incapacitated or confined due to illness or disabilities. Another exception being a person contracted or in an at-risk category for contracting or transmitting severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (COVID-19).
For a full list of absentee ballot request information or mail-in ballot request information, call your local county clerk.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.