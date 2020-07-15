GCT unveils “Ready to Learn” plans for upcoming school year

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) -The Greene County Tech School District announced their "Ready to Learn" plans, with two options available for students and parents.
The first option is blended, or onsite learning, which is a combination of face-to-face instruction in the classroom combined with technology components.
The district will have students attend a full day of school, five days a week, with the school year beginning Aug. 24.
Buses will run as normal, and students in 4th grade and above must wear a mask when riding the bus, with all student cases being reviewed individually.
Parents are encouraged to screen their students before putting them on a bus, and buses will be sanitized before each route.
All GCT staff will be screened before arriving on campus.
Staff and students in grades 4-12 are strongly recommended to wear a mask when social distancing isn’t possible. Students can bring a mask, but the school district will provide two washable masks per student in grades K-12.
According to Arkansas Department of Health guidelines, water fountains won’t be available for students.
The district encouraged parents to send bottled water with their students to school, with the water labeled clearly with each student’s name.
The second option for students is virtual learning, where students will spend 4-5 hours with daily instruction, along with the expectation of performing independent work.
Students wanting to enroll in virtual learning must do so by July 31.
To read the full plan from the school district, click here.
