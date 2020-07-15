July 15: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Region 8.
Weather Headlines
A Heat Advisory goes into effect today for many Region 8 counties, where a “Feels Like” temperature will climb to near 105°F.
A brief cool down is possible early today as a warm front lifts northward through the area and touches off isolated showers.
Hot and humid summer weather continues for the rest of the week and into the weekend with a heat index near 110 at times.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
Beginning immediately, residents and visitors to one Region 8 town will have to wear masks.
When students head back to school this fall, they will have two options to chose from at Greene County Tech.
The Blytheville Police Department says its eyes in the skies are helping them solve crimes on the ground.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.