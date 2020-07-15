Man accused of threatening to beat Circuit Judge to death, authorities say

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greene County man faces a terroristic threatening charge after authorities say he threatened to beat a circuit judge to death earlier this month.
Keith Allen Nations, 53, of Paragould was arrested July 9 on suspicion of terroristic threatening-threatens to cause death or serious physical injury after an investigation by the Craighead County Sheriff’s Department.
“On July 8, 2020, Keith Allen Nations communicated via messages from his cellular telephone to a counselor at Mid-South Mental Health. Copies of the messages were forwarded to the Craighead County Sheriff’s Department’s Criminal Investigation Division from the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office,” the affidavit noted. “While the messages were being reviewed by Detective David Bailey, it was learned that Keith Nations allegedly threatened to beat to death Honorable Judge Tonya Alexander.”
A $2,500 bond was set for Nations, who will appear August 28 in circuit court.
A no-contact order was issued for Nations in the case.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.