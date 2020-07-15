Man accused of threatening to beat Circuit Judge to death, authorities say

“On July 8, 2020, Keith Allen Nations communicated via messages from his cellular telephone to a counselor at Mid-South Mental Health. Copies of the messages were forwarded to the Craighead County Sheriff’s Department’s Criminal Investigation Division from the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office,” the affidavit noted. “While the messages were being reviewed by Detective David Bailey, it was learned that Keith Nations allegedly threatened to beat to death Honorable Judge Tonya Alexander.”