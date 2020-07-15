Man arrested in Greene County arson case

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man faces arson and endangering the welfare of a minor charges after Greene County authorities say he burned down a house with $30,000 worth of medical equipment for a child diagnosed with cystic fibrosis.
Jason Callahan, 47, of Bono was arrested in connection with a July 13 fire on Greene 305 Road.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the owner called deputies and said he believed Callahan set the house on fire.
Deputies later spoke to the property owner, who is a brother to Callahan, the affidavit noted.
“He stated that he believes his brother (Callahan) had set one of his house trailers on fire. (Victim) stated that earlier this morning, he received a call from Jason and Jason told him that his mom and daughter’s trailers were on fire,” the affidavit noted. “(Victim) stated that he just thought Jason was just running his mouth and later received a voicemail from Jason and he stated that the “trailer was on fire’ and ‘You don’t (expletive) with family, so (expletive) you.”
The victim also told deputies that he and Callahan had gotten into an altercation the day before the victim caught Callahan driving around with a child that the victim had custody of, while Callahan had been drinking, the affidavit noted.
“(Victim) then took the minor child and left the residence,” the affidavit noted. “After looking around the scene, it was also discovered that a small fire had been started at the Southeast corner of his mother’s residence and had black scorch marks up the side of the trailer.”
The house was a total loss, deputies said.
A $50,000 cash-only bond was set Wednesday for Callahan in the case.
