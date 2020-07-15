2020 NEA District Fair canceled

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed another annual event.
The NEA District Fair Board announced Wednesday that this year’s fair has been canceled.
The board stated in a news release that it saw “no possible method to [ensure] the health and safety of our patrons, volunteers, and staff.”
The group acknowledged it was a difficult decision, adding that initially they thought it was possible to host this year’s fair.
“But, given the rise of COVID-19 cases in our area and the predictions of further increase in these numbers, hosting the fair in this environment poses too great of a risk to those who support us the most,” the board stated.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.