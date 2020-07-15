NYITCOM at A-State faculty receive grants to study air quality, heart failure

NYITCOM at A-State faculty receive grants to study air quality, heart failure
NYITCOM at A-State faculty members receive grants to study air quality and heart failure. (Source: NYITCOM at A-State)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | July 15, 2020 at 8:09 PM CDT - Updated July 15 at 8:09 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A pair of faculty members at the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine have received grants to fund research projects.

The first grant will fund a study by Dr. Troy Camarata, assistant professor of basic sciences at NYITCOM at A-State, titled “Exploring Causative Relationship Between Agricultural Burning and Negative Public Health Outcomes in the Arkansas Delta.” Joe Ford, associate professor at Arkansas State University, will serve as a co-principal investigator on the project.

Camarata will look at how air pollution in a major agricultural region where field burning is common impacts the health outcomes of those who live here.

Dr. Troy Camarata, assistant professor of basic sciences at NYITCOM at A-State, uses a tool to check Jonesboro's air quality.
Dr. Troy Camarata, assistant professor of basic sciences at NYITCOM at A-State, uses a tool to check Jonesboro's air quality. (Source: NYITCOM at A-State)

The second grant will fund a study by Dr. Viswanathan Rajagopalan, assistant professor of basic sciences at NYITCOM at A-State, titled “Long Noncoding RNAs in Heart Failure Related to Impaired Thyroid Hormone Function.” A-State graduate assistant Sankalpa Chakraborty will work with Rajagopalan on the project.

Rajagopalan will study new strategies to treat heart failure.

Dr. Viswanathan Rajagopalan, assistant professor of basic sciences at NYITCOM at A-State, works in his lab at the Arkansas Biosciences Institute with Arkansas State University student Bryce Dickerson.
Dr. Viswanathan Rajagopalan, assistant professor of basic sciences at NYITCOM at A-State, works in his lab at the Arkansas Biosciences Institute with Arkansas State University student Bryce Dickerson. (Source: NYITCOM at A-State)

The grants provide $35,000 a year for the next two years to support research. The grants are funded through Arkansas State University’s part of the ABI tobacco settlement funds.

In June, Region 8 News featured Dr. Camarata and his work studying air quality as the Saharan dust plume moved through Northeast Arkansas.

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.