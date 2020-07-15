NYITCOM at A-State faculty receive grants to study air quality, heart failure

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A pair of faculty members at the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine have received grants to fund research projects.
The first grant will fund a study by Dr. Troy Camarata, assistant professor of basic sciences at NYITCOM at A-State, titled “Exploring Causative Relationship Between Agricultural Burning and Negative Public Health Outcomes in the Arkansas Delta.” Joe Ford, associate professor at Arkansas State University, will serve as a co-principal investigator on the project.
Camarata will look at how air pollution in a major agricultural region where field burning is common impacts the health outcomes of those who live here.
The second grant will fund a study by Dr. Viswanathan Rajagopalan, assistant professor of basic sciences at NYITCOM at A-State, titled “Long Noncoding RNAs in Heart Failure Related to Impaired Thyroid Hormone Function.” A-State graduate assistant Sankalpa Chakraborty will work with Rajagopalan on the project.
Rajagopalan will study new strategies to treat heart failure.
The grants provide $35,000 a year for the next two years to support research. The grants are funded through Arkansas State University’s part of the ABI tobacco settlement funds.
In June, Region 8 News featured Dr. Camarata and his work studying air quality as the Saharan dust plume moved through Northeast Arkansas.
