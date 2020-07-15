Rivercrest School District to provide free meals next school year

WILSON, Ark. (KAIT) - The Rivercrest School District will be providing all students meals at no charge for the 2020-2021 school year.
In a social media post, the school announced members of the school board elected to participate in the National School Lunch Program as well as the School Breakfast Program.
The Rivercrest School District met the requirements for operating the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), which made this program within their district a possibility.
The program will allow all students enrolled in the district will be provided free breakfast and lunch from the school district every day while attending school.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.