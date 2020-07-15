School resource officer fired after posting ‘vile, reprehensible’ comments

WILSON, Ark. (KAIT) - The Rivercrest School District in Wilson fired a school resource officer Wednesday after administrators say he posted “vile, reprehensible” comments on social media.
In a news release from the district’s attorney, Donn Mixon, the district stated the unidentified employee worked as a school officer for the district.
School administration learned of the postings Wednesday morning.
“The comments made by the officer are vile, reprehensible, and do not represent the principles and standards of the school district,” the statement said. “The employee in question has been notified that he is no longer employed by the district, that he is not allowed on the school campus, and that all school property held by him will be collected from him.”
The letter from the district’s attorney added that it “exists for the sole purpose of educating students in a safe, nurturing environment. The comments of this employee are inconsistent with that purpose and are not being tolerated.”
Administrators thanked those who alerted them to the postings and assured parents and students they would “not encounter him on campus.”
