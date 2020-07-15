Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo adds Nelly to line up

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo added Nelly to follow Wednesday night’s rodeo events.
“This year marks the 20th anniversary of his debut album “Country Grammer” – an album that solidified Nelly as one of the most influential and foundational hip-hop artists of the 2000s. What better way to celebrate that than in your home state,” said Travis Deere, 2020 Rodeo Chairman. “We’re excited to bring another Missouri native to our stage. His music brings a new element to Rodeo’s atmosphere.”
Tickets to Wednesday night’s event are on sale for $25 and can be bought online at SikestonRodeo.com, over the phone by calling 800-455-BULL or in person at the Rodeo box office.
