St. Bernards steps up to fight breast cancer

“With COVID-19, we knew this year’s race needed to be virtual, but we anticipate this race being bigger and better in 2021,” said St. Bernards Foundation President Kila Owens. “We want to expand the Pink Warrior Run/Walk to include other events, including a downtown restaurant crawl and the annual St. Bernards Runway to the Cure event. We will continue however we can to raise breast cancer awareness in our region.”