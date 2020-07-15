St. Bernards steps up to fight breast cancer

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Less than a month after Susan G. Komen Arkansas announced it was stepping aside and canceling the annual Race for the Cure, a Jonesboro nonprofit group is stepping up to raise funds to fight breast cancer.
The St. Bernards Women’s Council announced Wednesday it would hold its inaugural “Pink Warrior Run/Walk” during the month of October.
Proceeds will go toward providing breast health services to insured and uninsured individuals.
According to a news release, St. Bernards organized the event, which will be virtual this year, in response to the Northeast Arkansas Race for the Cure’s permanent cancellation.
In the past, the race raised enough money for St, Bernards to provide more than 2,000 mammograms, as well as 300 untrasounds and biopsies to men and women across a 23-county region in Northeast Arkansas.
“This program must get the support it needs to sustain vital breast health services across our region,” Storey said. “Consequently, every cent raised through the Pink Warrior Run/Walk will stay right here in northeast Arkansas and southeast Missouri.”
The virtual 5k will be open throughout October 2020, with participants walking or running 3.1 miles any day of their choosing.
“With COVID-19, we knew this year’s race needed to be virtual, but we anticipate this race being bigger and better in 2021,” said St. Bernards Foundation President Kila Owens. “We want to expand the Pink Warrior Run/Walk to include other events, including a downtown restaurant crawl and the annual St. Bernards Runway to the Cure event. We will continue however we can to raise breast cancer awareness in our region.”
Registration for this year’s race is $25. Participants will receive a t-shirt, goodie bag, and race bib. Participants can create teams or host private virtual fundraisers to support the race.
