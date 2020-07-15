Train collides with semi in Dyer County, damages nearby museum

DYER COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A train station in Dyer County has major damage after a train collided with a semi.
Pictures show damages to the Newbern Depot Museum.
According to its Facebook page, a semi was stuck on a railroad track last night downtown when a train ran into it.
The good news, no one is hurt. The driver of the truck got out before the train struck.
The train station is now closed to all Amtrak passengers and some railroad crossings downtown are also closed in the area.
