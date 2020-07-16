A-State Food Pantry and Food Bank of NEA give back through USDA Coronavirus Food Assistance program

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The A-State Food Pantry and the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas helped feed Region 8 Thursday.
The two organizations partnered for a food distribution event through the USDA Coronavirus Food Assistance program.
Cars lined up in front of Tomlinson Stadium to receive pre-packed produce boxes and pre-cooked chicken boxes.
Assistant Dean of Students at A-State Katey Provence said cars were lined up as early as 7:30 a.m.
“I hope that today that these people will just see that the University really cares about our community and that we took this step to try to give back,” said Provence. “I hope that they feel that A-State really cares about Jonesboro.”
Familiar faces, including Head Football Coach Blake Anderson and Athletic Director Terry Mohajir, could be seen helping out.
The event lasted until supplies ran out.
