Alley sees new paint from local artists

CORNING, Ark. (KAIT) - A group is working to paint the town, one alley at a time, to showcase local talent and provide a smile for local residents.
These murals find themselves on the Corning Art Alley with plenty of room to grow.
“We got a lot of talent here in this area and I think it’s something that we should showcase,” organizer Drew Calhoun says.
A high school student painted one of the murals and the other was painted by a former Corning resident.
The project stems from the group, Growing Corning Together.
“We started by cleaning the alley walls and then marking off the different spots we would have,” he says.
The alley’s five spots can be adjusted in size to fit the imagination of the artist.
Calhoun explained the paint for the murals must be provided by the artist but hopes this will change with time.
“Hopefully, in the future, when we have more and more murals done, we’ll have leftover paint and we can get some sort of storage locker out here where people can donate paint that’s been used in the past,” he says.
The Corning Art Alley is only the beginning for the city.
“We would like to get some permit murals started here in downtown Corning, but this is kind of a start for it.”
The murals will be swapped out seasonally. If a current artist wants to repaint their spot, Calhoun says the alley will welcome former artists back.
To apply for a spot on the wall, click here for the online application.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.