Ark. woman charged with nearly $2M coronavirus relief fraud

By Region 8 Newsdesk | July 16, 2020 at 10:01 PM CDT - Updated July 16 at 10:01 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - An Arkansas woman has been indicted on charges that she defrauded the federal small-business coronavirus relief program out of almost $2 million.

Federal agents arrested 41-year-old Ganell Tubbs on Thursday after she was indicted on two bank fraud counts, two of lying on a loan application and one of a monetary transaction from proceeds of unlawful activity.

The indictment alleges that the Little Rock woman fraudulently obtained Paycheck Protection Program loans and used the proceeds for online shopping and a student loan payment.

