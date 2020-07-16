Arkansas State WR Jonathan Adams on Biletnikoff Award watch list

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Hurricane & Red Wolf earned national accolades on Thursday.
Arkansas State wide receiver Jonathan Adams is on the Biletnikoff Award watch list. This accolade goes to the college football season’s outstanding FBS receiver. Any player, regardless of position (wide receiver, tight end, slot back, and running back) who catches a pass is eligible for the award.
Adams had 62 receptions for 851 yards & 5 touchdowns in 2019. He had 7 catches for 158 yards & 2 scores in a win over Georgia Southern. Adams also went over the century mark against Troy. He started SBC play with a 7 grab, 105 yd, 1 TD performance.
Thursday’s Biletnikoff news continues a summer of Adams accolades. He earned Preseason All-Sun Belt honors by Athlon Sports & College Football News. Jonathan is also on the cover of Hooten’s Arkansas Football.
