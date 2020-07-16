Batesville police search for hindering apprehension suspect in murder case

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Batesville authorities are looking for a suspect believed to have picked up a murder suspect soon after a shooting earlier this week.
According to Batesville Police Department Inv. Freddie Friar, police are searching for Ian Hunter Doyle on a hindering apprehension or prosecution charge.
Batesville police went to Hawg’s Exxon Sunday evening due to a shooting.
Andrew Milton was shot multiple times and Casey Evans was taken into custody, police said at the time.
Doyle has ties to the Newport area and authorities ask for the public’s help in the case.
Anyone with information on Doyle’s whereabouts can call Batesville police at 870-569-8111.
