Completed greenhouse will educate students ‘hands on’

PIGGOTT, Ark. (KAIT) - After three years, the Piggott High School’s greenhouse now stands tall and ready for students.
The school already has an animal science and agricultural mechanics program but wanted to add a plant science pathway.
After compiling lots of data from students and within the department, the school was accepted for the grant project.
The 1,800 square foot facility comes with all the state-of-the-art technology you can imagine, agricultural education instructor and adviser Casey Simpson says.
A cooling wall, remote watering systems and pivoting racks make it student-friendly.
Simpson says they can reverse the technology if needed.
“We can shut all of that down and force the students to hand water and do the work themselves,” he says.
Twelve pivoting tables and four racks for hanging baskets will make reaching future plants easy.
Students will choose which plants they will grow and the school plans to sell them to the public.
Simpson says the money raised will benefit the agriculture department as well as the FFA Chapter.
The greenhouse costs $130,000 to build. It was funded by an 85-15 match grant. The Department of Education through the Career and Technical Education paid the majority of the project, according to Simpson.
The school hopes the greenhouse will spark an interest in continuing a plant science education in the future.
“Whether you’re propagating plants or planting seeds, testing germination, or whatever in plant science you’re doing,” he says. “It allows kids to get a hands-on basis and allow them to continue that for further on.”
Simpson says natural gas and water need to be hooked up to the building for it to be sustainable year-round.
