Elvis Costello raising money for Stax Music Academy with art created from audio recording

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Stax is getting support from a musician whose career has spanned decades.
Singer-songwriter Elvis Costello is teaming up with Soundwaves Art Foundation to sell artwork created from the audio recording of his hit 1978 song “Pump It Up.”
Each print is hand-signed by Costello himself, and proceeds benefit Stax Music Academy.
Costello has supported Stax for a long time. He talked recently about his last visit to the academy.
“One of the great things about Stax Music Academy is they’ve given students a foundation for music,” said Costello. “They’re teaching them music theory and then they’re finding their way to which special instrument they can play.”
“It means a lot that somebody of his caliber loves us so much and is so supportive, and I think that that will trickle out to a lot of other artists hopefully in the future, and that they’ll do the same thing for us,” said Tim Sampson with Soulsville Foundation.
You can get your hands on one of the prints for $450 a piece or an original for $2,500. Click here to see more and purchase your own.
