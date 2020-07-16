Gosnell City Council repeals ordinance regulating alcohol sales in town

GOSNELL, Ark. (KAIT) - After over five decades, the Gosnell City Council repealed a 1968 ordinance prohibiting the sale of alcohol in the city limits.
Ordinance Number 8 passed on September 10, 1968, regulating the sale of alcohol in the city for what the town council said at the time to protect the public health, morals, and safety of the citizens.
But, after nearly 52 years, the members of the city council thought it was time for a change.
“Well, some of our council members wanting to look at the ordinance and possibly rewriting it or whatever,” Gosnell Mayor Teresa Walker said.
So, Mayor Walker sent a copy of the 1968 ordinance to the city attorney, who then sent it to the Arkansas Municipal League.
“They looked at it and said really all you would have to do is repeal it and follow state guidelines.”
State law, the new ordinance says, regulation of alcoholic beverages is a state affair, not a municipal affair.
The council decided to repeal the old ordinance, and Ordinance 308 was born.
Mayor Walker said the old law was setting the city back.
“We cannot get a grocery store out here,” Walker said.
She said once the city begins talking with prospective grocery store chains, and once they hear alcohol sales were not allowed in town, they would stop talking with the city.
“And a lot of our citizens would like to have a grocery store, I would like to have a grocery store,” Walker said.
The potential to attract a grocery store is not the only thing the repeal could do, the mayor said, the sale of alcohol could bring much needed revenue to the city.
That money could be used to buy things the city needs.
“Our fire department is a volunteer fire department. Our fire truck, we’re in need of a new fire truck. That can help us purchase a new fire truck.”
Stores in town will not be able to start selling alcohol right off the bat, state guidelines must be followed.
Those who wish to obtain a permit to sell alcohol or alcoholic beverages, still have to get permission from the city council before the business can apply for a permit from the Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control board.
“They’re going have to come in front of the council, the council will have to approve it.”
Before they can do that, the city will have to zone certain areas to sell alcohol, Mayor Walker said.
But, she said it is time for the city to look to the future.
“The city’s trying to move forward and progressing with the changing times,” Walker said.
