Jonesboro Mayor responds to Gov. Hutchinson face covering executive order

“Our total cases now are well above 500 in Craighead County, but what concerns me is that we have grown from 57 active cases to more than 130 in the past seven days. That is a warning of potential peril to our city,” Perrin said. “So I urge everyone to diligently follow governor’s executive order to protect us and our loved ones from this virus by: using social distancing; wearing a mask in public and at work; washing your hands as often as possible and carrying hand sanitizer. Those actions are not too much to ask when faced with a pandemic, and I encourage everyone to embrace them. We will get through this. #JonesboroStrong.”