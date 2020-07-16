Jonesboro Mayor responds to Gov. Hutchinson face covering executive order

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin on Thursday said the executive order from Gov. Asa Hutchinson on the issue of face coverings in the Natural State was a decision in the right direction.
In a statement Thursday, Perrin said it was time for people to work on the issue.
“I like the governor’s message that this is a challenge we need to meet together. It’s time to put away conspiracy theories and side taking, and fight this virus as a community with one goal in mind: run COVID-19 out of town,” Perrin said. “I don’t enjoy wearing a mask and would prefer not to, but I understand how germs work. That tells me to trust the experts who almost uniformly tell us that this is crucial to keeping Jonesboro from the sad outcome so many cities and states have endured.”
An increase in cases in the past week or so has also pushed for the idea, Perrin said.
“Our total cases now are well above 500 in Craighead County, but what concerns me is that we have grown from 57 active cases to more than 130 in the past seven days. That is a warning of potential peril to our city,” Perrin said. “So I urge everyone to diligently follow governor’s executive order to protect us and our loved ones from this virus by: using social distancing; wearing a mask in public and at work; washing your hands as often as possible and carrying hand sanitizer. Those actions are not too much to ask when faced with a pandemic, and I encourage everyone to embrace them. We will get through this. #JonesboroStrong.”
Gov. Hutchinson issued the executive order Thursday after a media briefing at the state Capitol in Little Rock.
