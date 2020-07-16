July 16: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Thursday, July 16. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
We’ve seen nearly two weeks of 90°F+ weather and that streak looks to continue today.
Another Heat Advisory goes into effect this afternoon for most of Region 8 as we expect the “Feels Like” temperature to exceed 105°F at times.
Isolated thunderstorms may fire along a stalled cold front and provide some relief today and tomorrow before strong high pressure arrives this weekend.
Hot, dry weather continues early next week, as well.
Take a few breaks and drink some water.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
Trumann residents opposing a dog ordinance stood up and let their voices be heard at last night’s city council meeting.
Parents in one school district say they were disheartened when they learned that a former employee hired to protect their children was accused of posing “vile and reprehensible” comments online.
Weeks after Craighead County Clerk Kade Holliday was arrested on suspicion of stealing from the county coffers, the city of Jonesboro announces an outside agency will audit its accounts.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.