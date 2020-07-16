Kidnapping investigation underway in Dunklin Co., Mo.

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A kidnapping investigation is underway in Dunklin County.
The Malden Police Department is pursuing felony kidnapping charges for Richard Simmers of Fisk, Missouri.
At this time, Simmers is behind bars on unrelated charges at the Wayne County Jail.
Simmers is awaiting extradition back to Dunklin County.
Malden Police say the kidnapping victim is safe.
In connection with the investigation, the Malden Police Department is searching for Stephanie Woodham of Fisk.
Woodham is wanted on related charges.
Anyone with information on Woodham’s whereabouts is asked to contact police.
Stay with KFVS on this developing situation.
