Man arrested after deputies find nearly 3 pounds of meth

MELBOURNE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Batesville man faces a drug trafficking charge after Izard County sheriff’s deputies say they found him with nearly 3 pounds of meth.
Acting on information that a drug deal might take place near Jordan’s convenience store in Melbourne, deputies and agents with 16th Judicial Drug Task Force placed the area under surveillance.
On Monday morning, July 14, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office, deputies observed a suspected delivery and converged on the scene.
Deputies detained the suspect, 43-year-old Ernesto Salas Berdejo of Batesville, then deployed department’s drug dog, Hugo.
During their search, the report said deputies seized approximately 2.7 pounds of methamphetamine valued at $125,000.
Berdejo was arrested on suspicion of trafficking a controlled substance. He’s currently being held on a $100,000 bond.
According to the sheriff’s office, Berdejo is currently on parole for a negligent homicide charge and the Department of Corrections has placed a parole hold on him.
