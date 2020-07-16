Oklahoma man fell asleep in building after break-in, police say

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An Oklahoma man faces a multitude of charges after Jonesboro police say he fell asleep inside a building that he broke into.
Herman Hade Le Fors, 64, Ada, Okla. was arrested July 13 after Jonesboro police went to a flea market on Southwest Drive due to a commercial burglary.
Officers noticed Le Fors inside the building.
“Upon arrival, officers found Herman Le Fors inside asleep with multiple stolen items by his person. After looking at the property, it was determined that Le Fors had stolen several items from inside the flea market, including a handgun that was kept near the entry of the business,” Jonesboro police said in a probable cause affidavit.
Police believe the cash register had been entered and money was taken as well, noting Le Fors got inside the building through a broken window.
Le Fors was arrested on suspicion of commercial burglary, theft of a firearm valued at less than $2,500, breaking or entering, criminal mischief-1st degree and theft $1,000 or less.
A $15,000 bond was set for Le Fors, who will appear in circuit court Aug. 28 in Jonesboro.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.