Arkansas State/Howard football matchup canceled

That creates a ripple effect all over college football including Arkansas State. The Red Wolves were scheduled to host Howard on September 12th in the home opener. What started as a 12 game schedule before COVID-19 is currently down to 10 games. Vice Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics Terry Mohajir told us on Monday that A-State is “looking at all of our different options” in terms of filling vacancies on the schedule and/or the financial side of things.