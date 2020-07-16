Arkansas State/Howard football matchup canceled

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State will have two vacancies on their 2020 football schedule.
HBCU Sports & HBCU Gameday reported that the MEAC would cancel fall sports. The conference made it official Thursday morning, they said they “will suspend all sports competition, championship, & non-championship segments.”
That creates a ripple effect all over college football including Arkansas State. The Red Wolves were scheduled to host Howard on September 12th in the home opener. What started as a 12 game schedule before COVID-19 is currently down to 10 games. Vice Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics Terry Mohajir told us on Monday that A-State is “looking at all of our different options” in terms of filling vacancies on the schedule and/or the financial side of things.
The MEAC news also creates a opening on the UAPB schedule. The Golden Lions were scheduled to face Bethune-Cookman on September 19th. More college sports are electing to go to a regional schedule to cut costs in the midst of COVID-19. A-State already has 2 on their non-conference schedule in Memphis & Tulsa, we’ll see what they’ll do before the fall.
Arkansas State 2020 Football Schedule (* - Sun Belt Games)
September 5th: at Memphis
September 12th: TBD (A-State/Howard canceled)
September 19th: TBD (A-State/Michigan canceled)
September 26th: vs. Tulsa
October 3rd: at Coastal Carolina *
Thursday, October 15th: vs. Georgia State *
October 24th: at Appalachian State *
October 31st: vs. Troy *
Thursday, November 5th: at Louisiana *
November 14th: vs. ULM *
November 21st: at Texas State *
November 28th: vs. South Alabama *
