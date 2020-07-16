2020 SEMO District Fair canceled

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri District Fair Board of Directors have made the decision to cancel this year’s SEMO District Fair, scheduled for September 12 through 19.
This decision does not come lightly to anyone involved.
With all of these things considered and with no scientific solution to contain the spread of the COVID-19, officials said they can’t, in good conscience, hold an event that would be detrimental to public health and place people in unsafe conditions.
The Fair Board is working on a plan to be able to continue with the livestock auction that typically follows all of the livestock exhibitions.
This year would have been the 165th SEMO District Fair.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.