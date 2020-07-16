Traffic Alert: Lane closures planned with Hwy. 63 improvements

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Motorists will want to use caution if their travels take them down Highway 63 between Bono and the Lawrence County line near Sedgwick.
The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Thursday it would begin pavement overlay work on the highway, weather permitting, on Friday, July 17.
Work on the 7-mile project will require daily lane closures between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, according to a news release from ArDOT.
The project is expected to take approximately five weeks to complete.
