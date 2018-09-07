Scattered Thunderstorm Chances Continue

Shower and storm chances will linger as a stalled cold front hangs across Region 8. Activity will die down tonight but not completely go away. It’s a pretty simple forecast. Those who see rain and clouds will be cooler than those who don’t. If you don’t see rain early, expect highs in the mid-90s with feels like temperatures over 105°F. Over the weekend, showers are expected to become more isolated. We’re going to stay hot as well. The good news is that dewpoints are expected to drop. That’ll help lower the feels like temperatures even though the air temperature will stay about the same. Even next week, daily highs are expected to stay in the 90s.