Williams Baptist plans to return to in-person classes in mid-August

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Willams Baptist University President Dr. Stan Norman says the plan is for WBU to return to campus in-person on August 18, as originally planned.
Dr. Norman says as it stands now, there are currently no changes to the schedule. The plan is to have classes in-person with guidelines in place, with the end of the semester coming in early December.
“We’re very mindful of the rise in diagnosed cases in the state of Arkansas,” Dr. Norman said. “All of our plans are couched in the overall concern for the safety and well-being of our students and our employees.”
Dr. Norman met with many student groups over the past few weeks and the consensus is that while the students were appreciative of the adaptability of WBU to get through the spring semester, they did not want to have their college experience to take place digitally with online classes.
The WBU President added that safety will be especially important when students return to campus. According to a press release, all students and faculty will be given COVID kits, including thermometers, masks, and disinfectants.
In addition, dorms, classrooms, and other common areas are being deeply sanitized. Classrooms will also have plexiglass shields between faculty and students.
Another big question mark is if the fall sports season will be played. Dr. Norman says that the current plan is for all fall sports to be played, but the school is expecting the start of the season to be delayed.
Dr. Norman said that the situation is constantly developing, and the school plans to release another update soon.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.