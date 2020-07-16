Yurachek updates state of Razorback athletics in Thursday press conference

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek held a Zoom press conference Thursday afternoon.
He and other SEC ADs met earlier this week to discuss ways to play this fall in the midst of COVID-19. Yurachek provided an update on how the Hogs are combating the pandemic.
“To give you a little feel to date, we’ve had less than 10 student-athletes and 2 staff members who have tested positive for COVID,” Yurachek said. “With all but one of those that were infected having returned to their workouts and or work at this time. Based on the contract tracing from those positive tests, we currently have about 20 student-athletes who are still in some phase of of their 14-day quarantine period. But each of those student athletes have tested negative.”
The NCAA made headlines Thursday by announcing that football players should be tested for COVID-19 at least 72 hours before a game. Yurachek said that the Razorbacks & SEC are prepared to meet those guidelines.
“Football, volleyball, soccer, & cross country officially begin practice in the first week of August. Our testing protocols will be enhanced, and that will include at that point in time some rapid response testing on a weekly basis for all participating student-athletes in those fall sports. You may have seen about an hour or so ago that the NCAA released a third version of ther medical guidelines and recommendations. That included testing at least 72 hours prior to competition. And we’re prepared both as an institution and as a conference to fall in line with those plans.”
You can watch the entire zoom press conference here.
