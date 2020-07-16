Yurachek updates state of Razorback athletics in Thursday press conference

“To give you a little feel to date, we’ve had less than 10 student-athletes and 2 staff members who have tested positive for COVID,” Yurachek said. “With all but one of those that were infected having returned to their workouts and or work at this time. Based on the contract tracing from those positive tests, we currently have about 20 student-athletes who are still in some phase of of their 14-day quarantine period. But each of those student athletes have tested negative.”